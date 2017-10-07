Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Will play in season opener
Virtanen is in the lineup for Saturday's season opener against the Oilers, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet 650.
In a surprise turn of events, Virtanen will slot in on a line with Sam Gagner and Alex Burmistrov, while rising young forward Brock Boeser will be scratched. Virtanen impressed during the preseason, scoring four times and recording six points in six games. The Canucks could definitely use his speed and size against a very fast Oilers team loaded with weapons such as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The 21-year-old is yet to stick at the NHL level, but if he can land a bottom-six role with Vancouver, he could be a decent depth scorer and a reliable source of PIM.
