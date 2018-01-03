Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Will sit out with illness
Virtanen won't play Tuesday against the Ducks due to an illness.
The 21-year-old winger has scored five goals and added four assists through 35 games this season. The Canucks will likely summon Michael Chaput in his place, and Virtanen will have until Saturday to get healthy for a meeting with Toronto.
More News
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Two points Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Nets third goal in losing cause•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Nabs assist Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Watching from press box Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Collects assist against Flames•
-
Canucks' Jake Virtanen: Lone goal scorer against Minnesota•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...