Play

The Canucks recalled Chatfield from AHL Utica on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Chris Tanev suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's loss to the Blackhawks, so Chatfield will be on hand as the Canucks seventh defender Friday against Winnipeg. The 23-year-old has gone scoreless in 11 games with Utica this season.

Our Latest Stories