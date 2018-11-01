Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Called up from minors
Chatfield was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday.
Chatfield -- who signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver in March of 2017 -- earned the first call-up of his professional career. The defender was flipped for Guillaume Brisebois in a move that was likely intended to get Brisebois some game action in the minors rather than simply sitting in the press box.
