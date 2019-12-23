Play

The Canucks reassigned Chatfield to AHL Utica on Monday.

With Alexander Edler (upper body) activated from IR, Chatfield will shift back to the AHL. The 23-year-old Chatfield didn't make his NHL debut in the week he spent with the big club, and he'll look to fine-tune his skills in the minors, where he posted one assist over 20 games thus far.

