Chatfield has been scratched during Vancouver's past two contests.
Chatfield has worked his way into nine games for the Canucks this season, but has found himself back on the outside recently. He has no points and a minus-7 rating while averaging 14:18 of ice time. His fantasy value will be limited even when he returns to the lineup.
