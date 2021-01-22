Chatfield (upper body) was injured in the first period of Thursday's game versus the Canadiens and will not return, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

It's unclear how Chatfield got hurt, but he went to the locker room in the middle of the first period. The 24-year-old blueliner didn't return at the start of the second. With Alexander Edler and Travis Hamonic both out with upper-body injuries, the Canucks' defensive depth is already stretched thin. If Chatfield also misses additional time, Jordie Benn or Guillaume Brisebois would be options to join the lineup.