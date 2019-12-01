Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Promoted to big club
Chatfield was recalled from AHL Utica on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The 23-year-old blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut, spending the last three seasons with AHL Utica. Chatfield may not find his way into the lineup during this stint, either, as he's likely just an insurance body for now. He's registered just one assist in 18 games at the AHL level this season.
