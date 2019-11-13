Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Reassigned to minors
Chatfield was sent down to AHL Utica on Wednesday.
Chatfield served as a healthy scratch in each of the previous four contests, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him bound for the minors. The Michigan native likely will only find himself back with the Canucks if injuries pop up on the blue line and should be expected to finish out the year in the minors.
