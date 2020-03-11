Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Recalled on emergency basis
The Canucks recalled Chatfield from AHL Utica on Wednesday.
Chatfield's recall could be an indication that Chris Tanev (undisclosed) could miss some games on the team's road trip, as Chatfield gives the Canucks eight defensemen on the active roster. Given that information, the blueliner is no guarantee to see action with the team even if Tanev can't go.
