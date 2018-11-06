Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Sent down to AHL

Chatfield was sent down to AHL Utica on Tuesday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

The move came after the Canucks activated Chris Tanev (hip) off injured reserve earlier in the day. In seven minor-league games, Chatfield, 22, has recorded an assist and posted a minus-4 rating. He's yet to appear in an NHL game.

