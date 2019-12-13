Play

Vancouver reassigned Chatfield to AHL Utica on Friday.

Chatfield has been a healthy scratch for five straight contests since being promoted Dec. 1, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 23-year-old has only notched one helper in 18 AHL appearances this season, so he won't offer any fantasy value even if he's able to crack the big club's lineup later this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories