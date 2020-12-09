Chatfield signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Wednesday.
Chatfield was called up by the Canucks a handful of times last season but never broke into the lineup. Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, the 24-year-old defenseman should get the opportunity to make his NHL debut yet will almost certainly spend some time playing in the minors.
