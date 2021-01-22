Chatfield (upper body) will be reevaluated Friday after leaving Thursday's game, Matthew Sekeres of TSN 1040 reports.
Chatfield left in the first period of Thursday's contest with the injury. The Canucks' defense is in shambles with Alexander Edler and Travis Hamonic both sidelined by upper-body injuries already. Expect an update on Chatfield prior to Saturday.
