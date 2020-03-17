Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Ushered to AHL
The Canucks demoted Chatfield to AHL Utica on Monday.
Chatfield has earned a few call-ups this season but has not yet made his NHL debut. The 23-year-old blueliner has four assists in 48 AHL contests this season.
