Chatfield is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Saturday against Montreal.
Chatfield won't be available against the Canadiens, but his day-to-day tag suggests he could be ready to return for Monday's matchup with Ottawa. The 24-year-old rookie has gone scoreless while averaging 10:02 of ice time in two appearances with the Canucks this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Status uncertain for Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Injured in first period•
-
Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Makes NHL debut•
-
Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Snags one-year deal•
-
Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Ushered to AHL•
-
Canucks' Jalen Chatfield: Recalled on emergency basis•