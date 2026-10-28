Oleksiak scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

Oleksiak was scratched Sunday versus the Wild, but he rejoined the lineup in favor of Luke Schenn for this contest. Oleksiak's goal at 12:54 of the third period cut the deficit to 5-3 and set the Canucks on the comeback trail. With Oleksiak sitting twice already this season, head coach Manny Malhotra is establishing a standard for both veterans and younger players alike to meet. Oleksiak is up to two goals, three assists, eight shots on net, 22 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 12 appearances.