Canucks' Jamie Oleksiak: Moving north on two-year deal

Oleksiak signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

After five years with the Kraken, Oleksiak will head north of the border. He produced five goals, 10 assists, 77 shots on net, 36 PIM, 112 hits, 106 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 78 outings with Seattle last season. Oleksiak will likely fill at least part of the role that previously belonged to Marcus Pettersson, who was dealt to the Rangers on Wednesday. Oleksiak carries some fantasy value in banger leagues but has topped the 20-point mark just once in his career.