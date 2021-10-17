Halak allowed two goals on 18 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Detroit.

Halak, who spent the past three seasons with Boston, was making his first appearance as a Canuck after No. 1 starter Thatcher Demko had gotten the nod in first two games. It was tough to pin much blame on Halak for the two goals, one of which was a deflection in the slot and the other coming on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle. The veteran saw his save percentage go from .922 to .919 to .905 in his three seasons with the Bruins, but he should provide steady minutes behind Demko when called upon.