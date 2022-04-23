When asked if Halak, who's dealing with a hand injury, is done for the year Saturday, coach Bruce Boudreau said "I got the report from the other day, and it didn't look good," Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The Canucks likely aren't going to make the playoffs, so it looks like it will be an uphill battle for Halak to return to action this season. If he's unable to suit up again, the 36-year-old goaltender will finish the year having gone 4-7-2 while posting a 2.94 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 17 appearances.