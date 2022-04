Halak (hand) won't travel with the Canucks on their upcoming two-game road trip, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Halak was hurt in the first period of Tuesday's game versus the Senators, and it'll be enough to keep him out of action at least until next Tuesday. He'll miss games Thursday in Minnesota and Saturday in Calgary, barring a significant turnaround. Spencer Martin will likely be summoned from AHL Abbotsford again to serve as Thatcher Demko's backup during Halak's absence.