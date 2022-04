Halak will start Tuesday against visiting Ottawa, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Halak has played sparingly this season behind workhorse starter Thatcher Demko, posting a 3-3-0 record, ugly 3.57 GAA and .877 save percentage in eight appearances since Jan. 31. Opposing Ottawa sits 25th overall since March 1 with an average 2.84 goals for.