Halak will start between the pipes Monday in New Jersey, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Halak has posted a 2-1-1 record with a 3.04 GAA and .882 save percentage over his last five appearances. At home, New Jersey has gone 10-13-3 while averaging 31.5 shots on goal and 2.96 goals for, ranking 15th and 19th, respectively. The Devils also hold the 15th-ranked home power-play percentage at 22.5.
