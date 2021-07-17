Dickinson was traded to the Canucks in exchange for a third-round pick on Saturday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Dickinson appeared in 51 games with the Stars in 2020-21, picking up seven goals, 15 points, 66 shots and 78 hits over that span. The 26-year-old pivot will likely fill a middle-six role for the Canucks next season.
