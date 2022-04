Dickinson scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

This was Dickinson's best game as a Canuck, and it happened against the team he broke into the NHL with. Dickinson received a mid-game promotion to the second line and instantly clicked with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser to fuel the Canucks' offense. Through 56 outings, Dickinson has five goals, 11 points, 61 shots on net, 97 hits and 38 blocked shots.