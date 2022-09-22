Dickinson (undisclosed) took the ice at the first day of the Canucks' training camp Thursday, Patrick Johnston of The Province reports.

Dickinson worked with Dakota Joshua and Curtis Lazar, giving an early insight into which players might compose the Canucks' fourth line to begin the year. Dickinson was limited to 11 points in 62 games in his first year with Vancouver, though he added 101 hits and a minus-1 rating.