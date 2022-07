Dickinson has been recovering from an undisclosed injury this offseason President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford told reports Thursday, per Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver.

Dickinson was less than impressive during the regular season with just 11 points in 62 contests. Still, the 27-year-old center has twice exceeded the 20-point mark in his career, both while with Dallas, and should be capable of challenging for that threshold if he can stay fit this year.