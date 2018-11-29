Beagle (wrist) is targeting a return Tuesday, when the Cancuks play host to the Golden Knights, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Beagle has already missed the past 22 games for a Canucks team that is quickly losing ground in the Pacific Division. Ahead of his return, coach Travis Green will have to decide whether Tim Schaller -- who has watched the last two games from the press box -- is worth keeping around.