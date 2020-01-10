Beagle tallied an assist in Thursday's loss to the Panthers.

The helper snapped a 23-game point drought, and brings Beagle to four points in 35 appearances. Despite not being an offensive player, his point pace is certainly down this year, as he registered 13 points in 57 games in 2018-19. His biggest asset is his faceoff prowess. He has a 59.86% success rate -- the third best percentage in the NHL.