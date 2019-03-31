Canucks' Jay Beagle: Collects helper
Beagle posted an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.
Beagle was also the only Canuck to finish over 50 percent in faceoffs, winning 16 of 25 draws. Beagle has generated four helpers over his last eight games to bring his season total to 13 points in 54 games. He added a hit Saturday to give him his first 100-hit campaign as well. Beagle's usage remains primarily in a defensive capacity, limiting his fantasy appeal.
