Beagle registered two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Beagle had a hand in both of Tyler Motte's tallies in the contest. Playing against the Senators has been good to Beagle -- all three of his assists this season have come in the last two games. He's added seven shots on goal, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating through nine outings overall.