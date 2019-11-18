Play

Beagle (undisclosed) may be available for Tuesday's matchup with Dallas.

Beagle missed the previous three games due to an undisclosed injury, but appears to be nearing a return. If the Calgary native does suit up versus the Stars, it will almost certainly be in a bottom-six role, likely anchoring the fourth line with fellows veterans Loui Eriksson and Tim Schaller.

