Canucks' Jay Beagle: Creates shorthanded assist
Beagle produced a shorthanded helper and dished three hits in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Beagle made a mark against his former team, setting up the first of two Tim Schaller tallies in the contest. Both of Beagle's points this season have been of the shorthanded variety -- he's a defensive forward with strong penalty-killing skills. However, the 34-year-old sees no power-play time and isn't very effective at even strength either, making him an afterthought for fantasy purposes.
