Beagle blocked a shot in against the Wild in Game 4 on Friday, raising questions about his availability for the next round versus St. Louis starting with Wednesday's Game 1, TSN Radio Vancouver reports.

Beagle managed just three shots during the four-game series against the Wild while dishing out four hits, four blocks and two PIM. With Adam Gaudette good to go, Beagle figures to stick in a bottom-six role even if cleared to play Wednesday.