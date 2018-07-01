Beagle will sign a three-year, $12 million contract with the Canucks on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

A coveted free agent, Beagle has posted 20 goals and 32 assists over the last two seasons, but he's been most impressive at the faceoff dot. The 32-year-old pivot has won 56.4 percent of faceoffs in 471 career games. His defensive prowess was rewarded after the 2016-17 season when Beagle won the Frank Selke Trophy, which is handed to the league's top defensive forward. Beagle projects as Vancouver's third-line center.