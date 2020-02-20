Canucks' Jay Beagle: Deposits second goal
Beagle scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.
Beagle snapped an eight-game point drought with his tally early in the second period. The 34-year-old center has just six points, 44 shots and 60 hits through 51 contests, but he's also won 59.8 percent of his faceoffs, a career-best rate.
