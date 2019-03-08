Beagle got on the scoresheet for the first time in 15 games during Thursday's loss to Edmonton.

Beagle tapped it home into the open cage after Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen lost track of the puck. It was the centerman's first point in 15 contests, and first goal in 20 games. While not known for his offense, Beagle still produced 22 points last season, and 30 the year prior. He has just nine points throughout 44 games in his first year in Vancouver.