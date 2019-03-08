Canucks' Jay Beagle: Ends lengthy point drought
Beagle got on the scoresheet for the first time in 15 games during Thursday's loss to Edmonton.
Beagle tapped it home into the open cage after Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen lost track of the puck. It was the centerman's first point in 15 contests, and first goal in 20 games. While not known for his offense, Beagle still produced 22 points last season, and 30 the year prior. He has just nine points throughout 44 games in his first year in Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...