Canucks' Jay Beagle: Expecting to play Tuesday
Beagle (wrist) has been given clearance to play versus Minnesota on Tuesday.
In order to suit up, Beagle will need to be activated off injured reserve, along with a corresponding roster move to free up a spot on the 23-man roster. Based on Monday's practice session, the 32-year-old figures to slot into a bottom-six role. Prior to getting hurt, the center logged five games with his new club, in which he tallied on helper, three shots and two PIM.
