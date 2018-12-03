Beagle (wrist) has been given clearance to play versus Minnesota on Tuesday.

In order to suit up, Beagle will need to be activated off injured reserve, along with a corresponding roster move to free up a spot on the 23-man roster. Based on Monday's practice session, the 32-year-old figures to slot into a bottom-six role. Prior to getting hurt, the center logged five games with his new club, in which he tallied on helper, three shots and two PIM.