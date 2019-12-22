Beagle has gone 17 games without finding the scoresheet.

Beagle has missed games during that drought, as his most recent point was generated back on Oct. 28. He did play a season-high 17:02 of ice time Saturday against Pittsburgh, but he's being used purely in a defensive role. He has just three points in 28 contests -- an even lower scoring rate than last year's 13 points in 57 games.