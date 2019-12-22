Canucks' Jay Beagle: Extends point drought
Beagle has gone 17 games without finding the scoresheet.
Beagle has missed games during that drought, as his most recent point was generated back on Oct. 28. He did play a season-high 17:02 of ice time Saturday against Pittsburgh, but he's being used purely in a defensive role. He has just three points in 28 contests -- an even lower scoring rate than last year's 13 points in 57 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.