Beagle scored a goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Canucks' top six forwards were silenced by Carey Price, as Beagle and Adam Gaudette accounted for the visitors' scoring. The 35-year-old Beagle has four points, eight shots on goal and 17 hits through 12 contests. He operates in a defense-first role on the fourth line, so most fantasy managers can leave Beagle on the waiver wire.