Beagle posted an assist and five hits in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.

Beagle managed the secondary helper on Troy Stecher's first-period tally. The veteran center has two points in his last two games, but he's still at only seven points through 52 outings overall. He's added 65 hits, 38 PIM and 45 shots on goal this year.

