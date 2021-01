Beagle recorded an assist and three hits in Monday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Beagle set up Tyler Motte for what was the game-winning goal at 14:08 of the first period. The 35-year-old Beagle has worked in a fourth-line role this season. The assist was his first point of the year in addition to his five shots on goal, four PIM and 13 hits.