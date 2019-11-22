Play

Beagle (undisclosed) is "hopeful" he'll be able to play against the Capitals on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Beagle is still battling the undisclosed injury that cost him three games last week, but he might be able to gut it out against his former team Saturday. Confirmation on his status for that matinee matchup should be released prior to puck drop.

