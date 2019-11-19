Canucks' Jay Beagle: In lineup Tuesday
Beagle (undisclosed) will suit up versus the Stars on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Beagle returns to the lineup following a three-game stint on the shelf. The center is currently stuck in a seven-game pointless streak and appears set to miss the 20-point mark for the second consecutive season. With Beagle available, Tyler Graovac will be relegated to a spot in the press box.
