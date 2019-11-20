Canucks' Jay Beagle: Limited ice time in first game back
Beagle (undisclosed) had two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Dallas.
The 34-year-old received less than 12 minutes of playing time after having missed the previous three games with whatever had been ailing him. Beagle has never been much of an offensive contributor and has produced just one goal and two assists in 19 games this season.
