Canucks' Jay Beagle: May return Saturday
Beagle (lower body) could be an option against the Sabres on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Beagle played in just two of Vancouver's previous 11 contests due to his lower-body problem. If Beagle, along with Michael Ferland (concussion) and Brandon Sutter (groin), does slot back into the lineup, it will likely mean a trip back to AHL Utica for Zach MacEwen and a trip back to the press box for Loui Eriksson.
More News
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Resumes skating•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Hasn't resumed skating•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Won't play against Flyers•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Unavailable against Capitals•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Hoping to play against former team•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Limited ice time in first game back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.