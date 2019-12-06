Beagle (lower body) could be an option against the Sabres on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Beagle played in just two of Vancouver's previous 11 contests due to his lower-body problem. If Beagle, along with Michael Ferland (concussion) and Brandon Sutter (groin), does slot back into the lineup, it will likely mean a trip back to AHL Utica for Zach MacEwen and a trip back to the press box for Loui Eriksson.