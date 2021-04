Beagle (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Beagle has been out since March 13 with the injury, but due to the Canucks' light schedule, he's missed only seven games. He'll need to miss at least three more contests and six more days before he's eligible to return. The earliest possible date for Beagle's return is April 6, but that is dependent on the Canucks not having any more games postponed during their COVID-19 outbreak.