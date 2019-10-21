Canucks' Jay Beagle: Nets first goal of year
Beagle scored the game-winning goal against the Rangers on Sunday afternoon.
Beagle had been held scoreless through Vancouver's first seven contests, but made his first point matter. His goal was scored on the penalty kill, and it ended up being the game-winner. Despite that, his fantasy value is still low and should be limited to only the deepest of leagues.
