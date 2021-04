There's no timeline for Beagle's return to game action, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Beagle was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday, but he's evidently going to need some time to get back into game shape before returning to the Canucks' lineup. The veteran forward has only picked up five points in 30 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his status.