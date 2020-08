Beagle scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Beagle opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 3:45 of the first period. He later helped out on a Tyler Motte goal in the third. The 34-year-old Beagle's pair of points were his first contributions on the scoresheet in 10 playoff outings. He's added a plus-3 rating and 21 hits from a fourth-line role.